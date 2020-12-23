Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District recalled to scene of grain bin fire

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District returned to a grain bin about two miles north of the intersection of Routes O and Y on Tuesday, December 22nd. Grundy County Rural was called to the bin on the Gary Bunnell property as mutual aid for the Spickard Fire Protection District on December 17th.

Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports some grain had already been hauled out of the bin when firefighters arrived on December 22nd. The auger was plugged, and a hole had to be cut in the side of the bin to let corn run out. Firefighters then extinguished the fire.

Roberts reports three to four bushels of grain were lost in December 22nd’s fire. There was also damage to the floor of the bin. He notes the bin is now empty and will have to be repaired before anything can be put back inside.

Roberts says an electrical short in a light in the bin is believed to have caused the fires.

Grundy County Rural was the only department on the scene on December 22nd. Firefighters were at the scene for about six hours.

No injuries were reported.

