The Grundy County Rural Fire Department, on Sunday morning, responded to a grass fire north of Brimson.

Rural Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Roberts was told an individual had been camping along the river, started a fire, then left the scene. The fire burned a small area of dry grass near the river.

The fire protection district returned to the scene, northwest of 80th Avenue, in the afternoon when the fire rekindled.

