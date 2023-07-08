Grundy County Route 6 intersection improvement project west of Trenton moving to Phase 2

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An intersection improvement project on Grundy County Route 6 at the intersections of 30th Avenue and Route 146/W, located just west of Trenton, will be moving to Phase 2 of construction beginning tomorrow, Saturday, July 8. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Phillips Hardy, Inc. to complete the project, which includes widening Route 6 at both intersections and constructing dedicated left and right turn lanes.

The project is being constructed in two phases following the updated schedule listed below:

Phase 1: 30th Avenue intersection – will be completed, and the 30th Avenue intersection will reopen on July 8.

Phase 2: Route 146/W intersection – crews are scheduled to begin construction Saturday, July 8, and expect to complete the project in early October. Access to/from Route W will be closed during this phase. East and westbound traffic on Route 6 will still be able to access Route 146 to travel north towards Crowder State Park but should expect delays.

During Phase 2, Route 6 will continue to be narrowed to one lane. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the project.

Related