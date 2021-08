Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County is requesting “Letters of Qualifications” from interested engineering firms to guide the future replacement of nine rural bridges.

A packet listing the bridges and construction requirements is available at the Grundy County Clerks’ office in the courthouse.

Letters of qualifications are due by 3 pm September 10, 2021, to the Grundy County Clerk at 700 Main Street.

Related