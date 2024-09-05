Grundy County Republicans to discuss Amendment 3 opposition

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, September 10, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Republican Headquarters, located at 203 East 9th Street.

The committee is encouraging public participation, particularly to discuss efforts in opposing Amendment 3. The committee members emphasize the need to prevent abortion from being included in the constitution and aim to unite the community to address this issue.

Pastors are especially invited to attend the meeting, as the committee plans to provide them with information on the amendment and discuss collaborative strategies to oppose it.

Attendees are asked to bring a chair, as the headquarters does not currently have seating available.

