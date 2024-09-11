Grundy County Republicans plan strategies to defeat Amendment 3

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee gathered on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the Republican Headquarters to address their strategy for opposing Amendment 3. This meeting also focused on encouraging local churches and pastors to support their efforts. Letters were sent to all area pastors inviting them to participate in the upcoming meetings, with an additional round of letters planned for next week.

During the session, committee members Ben Thomas, Becky Meek, and Jeff Smith presented a report from the opposition to the Missouri Abortion Rights Initiative Petition. In the next couple of weeks, the headquarters plans to receive and distribute signs and literature to other counties in northern Missouri to bolster the campaign against Amendment 3. Volunteers were also called upon to assist with manning the booth during the upcoming Missouri Days event.

Chairman Ben Thomas raised the issue of creating a Rules and Bylaws Committee, resulting in the appointments of Mary Axtell, Derek Rorebeck, Nathan Rorebeck, and Charlotte Hamilton to draft bylaws for the committee. The next meeting was set for September 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Republican Headquarters, with the primary focus on defeating Amendment 3 and reviewing the progress on the committee’s bylaws.

