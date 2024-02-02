Grundy County Republicans discuss caucus, plan local events

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee, officeholders, and others met this week to discuss the Republican Presidential Caucus in Missouri as well as local events for this year. There were also resolutions on vetting candidates for county offices, support for the Senate Freedom Caucus members, and a return to paper ballots and hand counting.

Grundy County’s Republican Presidential Caucus will be on March 2nd in the family activity center of the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the caucus starts at 10 a.m. Registered voters must have a photo ID and sign a paper stating they are a “faithful Republican.” Pre-registration can be done on the Missouri GOP website. Grundy County will elect two delegates and two alternates for the 6th District Congressional caucus on April 6th in Chillicothe. Two delegates and two alternates are elected for the State Republican convention in Springfield.

Upcoming events include a Grundy County Lincoln Day banquet at NCMC in April; a summer picnic and meeting the candidates in July; opening the GOP headquarters in Trenton, and participation in the Missouri Day Festival with a parade entry and a booth.

Eight local offices are up for election in Grundy County this year. A vetting committee was appointed consisting of Dr. J.A. Kuehn, Derrick Rorebeck, David Meservey, and Dennis and Becky McDonald.

Ben Thomas of rural Trenton is a leader of the local Faith and Freedom Coalition.

Thomas spoke at this week’s meeting about the Missouri Senate Freedom Caucus being stripped of their committee chairmanships and losing their parking spots at the state capitol. Central committee members voted to send a letter to condemn Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowdon and Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, asking for the immediate reinstatement of Freedom Caucus members Rick Brattin, Bill Eigel, Denny Hoskins, and Andrew Koenig to their respective committees and chairmanships. A news release provided by Grundy County Republicans says a key legislative goal must be to protect the Missouri Constitution by passing Initiative Petition reform.

The Grundy County Republican committee also passed a resolution to stop using Dominion voting machines and go to paper ballots that would be hand-counted. The resolution is to be sent to Grundy County’s election authority, which is the county clerk, and to the Secretary of State.

