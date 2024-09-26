Grundy County Republicans adopt bylaws, plan for Missouri Day parade

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee convened on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at the Republican Headquarters to discuss its strategy for opposing Amendment 3. The meeting focused on organizing efforts to combat the proposed amendment, as well as finalizing the group’s bylaws.

The committee was joined by eight pastors, who pledged their support in fighting against the amendment. Jeff Smith, a committee member, provided an update on current efforts, which include distributing signage and literature. Smith also shared plans for a Missouri Day parade float, intended to raise awareness for their cause.

The group formally adopted its bylaws during the meeting. The next session is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Republican Headquarters, where discussions will continue on how to defeat Amendment 3 and prepare for upcoming Missouri Day events.

Post Views: 19