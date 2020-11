Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department has announced another death due to COVID-19 which brings the total number of deaths to 19.

Fifteen cases were added since November 24th, which makes the total 633. Four hundred sixty-eight cases have been confirmed. One hundred twelve are active.

The Linn County Health Department on November 24th reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 16. New cases went up by 10 to 635. Ninety cases are active, with 79 in the community.

