Grundy County reports a COVID-19 related death; Thirty new cases of COVID-19 reported in two area counties

The Grundy County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death, which makes the total 43. Twenty new cases have also been added since August 16, bringing that total to 1,471. Of the 55 active cases, 27 involve residents between the ages of 20 and 39, 13 involve those 40 to 64, 10 involve those at least 65, and five involve residents 19 or younger. The Grundy County Health Department encourages residents to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, get vaccinated, and stay home if they are sick.

The Livingston County Health Center reported on August 18 that 10 COVID-19 cases were added from its report August 16 through August 17. There were 2,184 total cases, and 58 were active. The Livingston County Health Center reported that, as of the morning of August 18, the fully vaccinated rate was 35.7%, and 40.1% of county residents had received at least one dose.

Residents who have not yet been vaccinated and would like to be vaccinated can come to the Livingston County Health Center during walk-in immunizations Tuesdays and Thursdays or talk to a pharmacy. The health center has extended hours by request Thursdays.

A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now available for moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals. That includes individuals who have had a solid organ transplant and are taking immune-suppressing medications, have active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies, have had a CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant, have primary immunodeficiency, have advanced or untreated HIV, or have active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other immune-suppressing drugs. Call the Livingston County Health Center for clarification at 660-646-5506.

