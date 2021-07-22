Grundy County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19; Putnam County to offer Pfizer vaccine clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eight COVID-19 cases have been added in Grundy County since July 20th. The health department reports 1,294 total cases. Twenty-six cases are active.

The Livingston County Health Center reports one COVID-19 case has been added since July 20, bringing the total to 2,065. Twenty-seven cases are active.

The Putnam County Health Department will hold a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 26. Appointments will be required to receive a vaccine from 8:30 to noon and 1 o’clock to 3:30.

The vaccine is available for anyone at least 12 years old. Attendees 12 to 17 will need to have a parent or guardian with them.

Call the Putnam County Health Department to schedule an appointment for July 26th’s clinic at 660-947-2429. A registration link is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.

Individuals with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to contact their primary care provider or the health department.

