Grundy County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19; Putnam County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Grundy County Health Department reports seven more COVID-19 since June 3, bringing the total to 1,126. Twenty-five cases are active. Of the active cases, four are between the ages of zero and 19, 10 are 20 to 39, 10 are 40 to 59, and one is at least 60 years old.

Twenty-six point three percent of Grundy County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 23.8% are fully vaccinated. Four thousand five hundred fifty-five doses have been given. The Grundy County Health Department asks that residents consider getting vaccinated because nearly all of the county’s active cases have not been vaccinated.

The Putnam County Health Department will host a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone at least 18 years old.

The one-dose vaccine will be available on June 10 from 8:30 to 3:30 by appointment. Schedule an appointment by calling the Putnam County Health Department at 660-947-2429.

Questions about the vaccine should be directed to a primary care provider or the health department.

