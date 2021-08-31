Grundy County reports 2 more COVID-related deaths; new cases of COVID-19 reported in four area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports it has received confirmation of two additional COVID-19-related deaths. That brings the total to 46.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were added since the health department’s last update a week ago on August 24th. The office notes it was “a quiet weekend” with no new cases reported. There are 1,549 total cases for Grundy County with 39 being active.

COVID-19 cases increased in Mercer County since August 30th, two more confirmed and six more probable. The health department reports 210 confirmed cases and 222 probable cases. There are 27 active cases and three current COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Nine COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since August 30th, which brings the total to 2,235. Forty-two of the cases are active.

Four COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since August 27th. The health department reports 1,817 total cases. The number of active cases dropped by five to 18.

