The number of COVID-19 cases have increased in Grundy County.

The health department Monday morning reported a total of 822 cases year to date, which is up by 16 from the Friday report. Of the 822cases of COVID-19, 605 cases are listed as confirmed with the balance probable. The number of active cases remains fairly steady with 117.

Grundy County Health Department has reported 25 COVID-19 deaths.

