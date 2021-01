Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Grundy County since January 18th for a total of 997. Active cases increased by five to 57. The health department notes 770 cases are confirmed. Thirty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

COVID-19 cases increased by four in Harrison County, bringing the total to 916. The Harrison County COVID-19 Dashboard shows 772 confirmed cases and 80 active cases. Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

