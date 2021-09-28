Grundy County receives proposals for new 911 radio systems

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports Grundy County received two proposals for a new 911 radio system. The proposals were from Command 1 LLC representing Tait and Harris and from Motorola Solutions Incorporated.

Briggs says consultant Tusa will evaluate the proposed systems. In about two to three weeks the consultant will present scores to the Grundy County Commission. The price proposals will then be reviewed.

After pricing is reviewed, the commission will decide the next steps. Those steps could include taking no action at that time or awarding a notice to proceed.

