Grundy County has a new mass notification system to alert residents of emergency information and news.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the Grundy County Emergency Alert portal is part of a combined effort between the City of Trenton, Grundy County, and the Grundy County Health Department.

The website says those who sign up for Grundy County Emergency Alert can receive information on severe weather, boil orders, unexpected road closures, missing persons, or neighborhood evacuations via home, mobile, or business phone as well as email and text messages.

Questions may be directed to Grundy County Emergency Management at 660-359-4040 extension 2250.

