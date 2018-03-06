Grundy County R-5 School District to conduct preschool and Kindergarten screenings

The Grundy County R-5 School District will conduct Preschool age to Kindergarten screenings and Kindergarten enrollment next month.

The screenings and enrollment will be done by appointment at the Galt Christian Church April 6th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon. The screening will be conducted on children three to five years old and children must turn five by July 31st to be eligible for Kindergarten. Kindergarten enrollment must be completed April 6th.

Parents should bring a child’s immunization records, birth certificate, social security card, and proof of residence.

Call Charla Pipes at the Grundy R-5 Elementary School in Humphreys to set up an appointment.

