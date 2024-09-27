Grundy County R-5 FFA to host barbecue cookoff and contest on Sept. 28

The Grundy County R-5 FFA will be hosting a barbecue cookoff on September 28th, 2024, in Galt, Missouri. Set-up and check-in for contestants will take place at the Galt Square from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event, themed “Wingfest,” is expected to draw local participants eager to showcase their barbecue skills.

Participants in the cookoff will be provided with 5 to 10 pounds of wings. The first-place winner will receive 30% of the total entry fees, and a People’s Choice Award banner will be given to the contestant voted as the crowd favorite. The entry fee for the competition is $70, and as of Friday morning, September 27th, seven teams had already registered.

In addition to the barbecue cookoff, there will be a homemade pie and salsa contest. Registration and check-in for these categories will be held at the gazebo on the Galt Square from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Similar to the cookoff, there will be People’s Choice Awards for both the pie and salsa contests. The entry fee for each of these categories is $10.

The public is invited to attend the event and enjoy the barbecue. Public dining will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the evening of September 28th. Tickets for adults are priced at $15, while children aged 10 and under can eat for $5. Each ticket includes a vote for the People’s Choice Award in the barbecue cookoff, as well as votes for the pie and salsa contests.

For those interested in participating in either the barbecue cookoff or the pie and salsa contests, contact Emily Gann at 660-654-1080 for more information.

