Grundy County R-5 Board of Education to meet on May 12

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will open and review bids next week.

Bids to be opened May 12, 2021, at 6 o’clock in the evening include propane, fuel, and milk. Bus barn bids will be reviewed.

The agenda also includes Missouri Consultants for Education policy updates, a Princeton transportation agreement, voluntary student insurance coverage, summer projects, and adding track to a cooperative agreement with Newtown-Harris. A closed session is also planned for Grundy R-5’s meeting on May 12th to discuss personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

