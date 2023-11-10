Grundy County R-5 Board of Education to meet November 15

A rough draft of the school audit will be discussed at the Grundy County R-5 Board of Education which will meet in the high school business room on November 15th at 6 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include building, investment, and lead testing updates; snow removal; and a policy update final reading. There will also be a discussion of filing dates for board candidates, a superintendent evaluation, hard surface bus routes, and a Missouri United School Insurance Council review and insurance payment.

The agenda for the Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting on November 15th also includes a closed session for personnel records, employees, and student discipline.