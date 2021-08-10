Grundy County R-5 Board of Education to hold tax rate hearing

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing prior to its regular meeting next week. The meeting will be on August 18, 2021, at 6 o’clock in the evening. Superintendent Phillip Fox reports the proposed tax rate is $5.92 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will hear audit and COVID-19 reports that evening at 6:15. Other items on the agenda include a maintenance update, eligibility criteria for free and reduced lunches, a special education compliance model for the district, preliminary bus routes, and the Annual Secretary of the Board Report.

A closed session is also planned for the Grundy R-5 Board of Education’s meeting on August 18 to discuss personnel records, employees, and student discipline.

