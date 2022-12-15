Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approves proposal to replace all lighting fixtures with LED based units

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on December 14th approved a proposal from Community Building Solutions to replace all of the lights and fixtures in the district with LED. The upgrade will cost $73,966 to be paid in five yearly installments. The cost of the upgrade is projected to be covered by the savings of electricity costs of the LED lights.

The board approved Skylar Bonnett as the Missouri School Boards Association Belcher Scholarship representative for Grundy R-5. She will proceed to the regional competition.

The board approved the district audit, Return to Instruction Plan, and Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.

It was reported the construction of new doors for the high school and elementary school will be completed over Christmas Break.

Incumbent Zachariah Kasinger has filed for one of the three openings on the board.

After a closed session and a superintendent evaluation, the board offered a one-year contract to Phil Fox for the 2023-2024 school year. The salary is to be determined at a later date.

The resignation/retirement was accepted for Paraprofessional Julie Lentz for the end of the school year.

Japheth Busick was employed as a junior varsity boys coach.

