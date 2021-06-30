Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approves preliminary budget for 2021-2022

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on June 29 approved the preliminary 2021-2022 budget and amended the 2020-2021 budget to reflect actual expenditures and revenues.

Revenues for the 2021-2022 budget are expected at $2,484,449, and expenditures are anticipated to be $2,484,170. There is a projected surplus of $278.

Actual expenditures for 2020-2021 were $2,430,737, and actual revenues were $2,488,803. There was a surplus of $58,065.

The board approved the transfer of $162,000 from the Operating Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.

No announcement was made from an executive session.

