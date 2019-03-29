Grundy County R-5 Board of Education accepts resignations at latest meeting

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education accepted health insurance and two resignations at a special meeting Thursday.

Ozark Schools Benefit Association will be the district’s health insurance provider for the 2019-2020 school year. The monthly premium will be approximately $550 per month.

The board accepted the resignation of Elementary Principal Doctor Anne Billington, effective at the end of her current contract, which Superintendent Rob Deaver says will end June 1st. Billington has been with Grundy R-5 for four years.

Deaver says the school district is accepting applications for the elementary Principal position. The district will accept applications until the position is filled.

Another resignation was accepted from Physical Education teacher Les Jackson, effective at the end of this school year. Jackson has taught Physical Education and coached for Grundy R-5 for many years. He also taught high school Math for the last few years. Jackson has been with the district for 37 years.