Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a break in a main line.

The boil order affects residents of Spickard and in the Fork of the River area. The advisory area goes from the Grundy/Mercer county line to Route A and from the Thompson River to Highway 6.

A portion of the advisory extends from the Grundy/Mercer county line to Northeast 110th Street and to Route Y.

