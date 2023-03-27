Grundy County Public Water Supply District announces draining of water towers and boil advisory

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Public Water Supply District has announced the draining of two towers this week, followed by a precautionary boil advisory.

The schedule shows the draining of the Dunlap water tower starting Tuesday, followed by the draining of the Spickard tower on Wednesday. A water district representative said this is being done to prepare for the towers to be washed out and inspected. Customers might experience low water pressure during this process, but the pressure is expected to be back to normal by Friday evening, once the towers have time to fill back up.

There will be a precautionary water advisory for a large portion of the Grundy County Rural Water Supply District. Boundaries are listed as the Grundy and Mercer County line on the north, Sullivan and Grundy County line on the east, Livingston and Grundy County is the southern boundary and the Thompson River is the western boundary for the boil advisory.

