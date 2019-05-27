Grundy County Public Water Supply customers with low or no water pressure able to obtain water from maintenance building

The Grundy County Public Water Supply District reports customers in the northeast corner of Grundy County experiencing low or no water pressure are welcome to fill containers at the maintenance building located at 200 East Highway 6 in Trenton.

Customers are asked to take their own containers, and district clerk Anita Osborn says the district apologizes for any inconvenience and is doing its best to restore water to everyone.

Low or no water pressure has been an ongoing problem since a waterline washed out in a creek on May 18th.