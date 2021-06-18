Grundy County Public Housing Agency to hold public meeting on June 22

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Public Housing Agency will review the agency’s annual plan update and administrative plan revisions to be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for review and final approval. A public meeting will be at the agency office at 1506 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton on June 22, 2021, at 9:30 in the morning. The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri administers the Grundy County Public Housing Agency.

CAPNCM describes the Public Housing Agency Administrative Plan as a guide to the agency’s policies and procedures for assistance in meeting local low-income needs. The public housing agency’s service area includes the nine Green Hills counties. For Livingston County, it includes the area outside of the Chillicothe city limits.

Plan documents are available at the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri Central Office at 1506 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton.

Contact Debbie Densmore for more information at 660-359-3907 extension 1045.

