Grundy County Prosecutor’s Office awarded grant to support investigation and prosecution of child sex crimes.

The Missouri Department of Social Services, State Technical Assistance Team (STAT) awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding totaling over $980,000 to prosecuting attorney offices and law enforcement agencies across the state. The ARPA funds were allocated by the Missouri Legislature with the Governor’s approval to create grants for county prosecutors and law enforcement agencies that experience a high percentage of child sexual abuse investigations.

The grant application period opened via an online portal in March 2023. Applications were due by May 12, and a total of 22 agencies submitted proposals for federal funding. STAT worked in collaboration with the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services (MOPS) to conduct comprehensive reviews of the project proposals to determine which county agencies met the required criteria. Project proposals ranged from specialized child sexual abuse training, dedicated child sexual abuse law enforcement investigators and prosecutors, specialized equipment relevant to the collection of evidence in investigations, audio-visual recording equipment, and more.

The Department of Social Services, Division of Finance and Administrative Services will be assisting the awardees with the administrative requisites of the program to facilitate the awarded funds.

The grant awardees are listed below:

Prosecuting Attorney Offices Law Enforcement Agencies Christian County Prosecutor’s Office Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office Pike County Sheriff’s Office St. Francis County Prosecutor’s Office Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office Iron County Sheriff’s Office Washington County Prosecutor’s Office St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office Christian County Sheriff’s Office Grundy County Prosecutor’s Office St. Charles County Police Department Marshall County Police Department

The Department of Social Services strongly encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-392-3738. The Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is answered 24 hours a day, every day, all year round.

