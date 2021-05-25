Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors to meet on May 26

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors on May 24 considered a change order request by the contractor regarding the construction project at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports the board did not approve the request at this time. It was previously reported the contractor is the Wilson Group.

A special Grundy County Nursing Home District Board meeting will be held on May 26, 2021, to discuss food vendors and the construction project. The meeting will be at Sunnyview at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. It will be closed to the public.

The agenda also includes legal action and employee matters.

