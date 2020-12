Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will discuss energy improvement projects and financing next week.

The board will meet in the conference room of the Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton on the afternoon of December 15that 4 o’clock. The meeting will not be open to the public due to the pandemic, but information from the meeting will be available upon request.

A closed session is also on the agenda for discussion of legal action and employees.

