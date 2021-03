Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will hold a special preconstruction meeting for its energy HVAC/window project.

The meeting will be at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton at 1:30 pm in the afternoon on March 31st.

The meeting will be closed to the public due to the pandemic, but the information will be available upon request.

A closed session is planned to discuss legal action and employees.

