Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors to hold a special meeting

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting to discuss the construction project and lawsuit involving the nursing home district. The closed meeting will be held on July 1, 2021, at 1 p.m.

The agenda also includes a discussion of employees.

Raines Heating and Cooling of Princeton filed a petition for damages against the nursing home district last week relating to the bidding for a partial HVAC system replacement in the 1972 section of Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments of Trenton.

