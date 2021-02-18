Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors sign USDA loan paperwork

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Debra Berry from the United States Department of Agriculture attended the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors meeting on February 16th to have paperwork signed for an energy improvement project.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff previously reported the USDA-approved contracts for the energy project from Raines Heating and Cooling for HVAC and the Wilson Group for windows and doors. The nursing home district is using a USDA loan for the project of $1,247,250 with a grant of $15,750. The loan closing was scheduled for February 16th.

The board also approved a change of facility software to MatrixCare.

Doerhoff reported Sunnyview residents have participated in activities such as a live stream Bible study and Resident Council. A group also made snowmen outside resident windows.

Related