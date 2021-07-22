Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors presented update on energy project

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors heard an update on the energy project July 20th.

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported a construction meeting was scheduled for July 21st morning to discuss the schedule for the project. The contractor is expected to start on the project in August.

Doerhoff said residents participated in activities in the last month, including a monthly birthday party, porch time, and a resident council meeting.

National Certified Nursing Assistant Week was celebrated, and staff was recognized.

