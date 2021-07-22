Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors presented update on energy project

Local News July 22, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Sunnyview Nursing Home
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors heard an update on the energy project July 20th.

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported a construction meeting was scheduled for July 21st morning to discuss the schedule for the project. The contractor is expected to start on the project in August.

Doerhoff said residents participated in activities in the last month, including a monthly birthday party, porch time, and a resident council meeting.

National Certified Nursing Assistant Week was celebrated, and staff was recognized.

(Email [email protected] with comments or concerns regarding this article)

Post Views: 36
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.