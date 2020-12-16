Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors presented information on a variety of topics at latest meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors heard about various topics at its meeting on December 15th.

It was announced the United States Department of Agriculture approved the energy project. Administrator Jerry Doerhoff explained the project involves replacing the boiler and putting in mini-split units in each resident room. Each of those units will include an ionization unit to purify the air to kill viruses and bacteria to help keep residents from getting sick. The project also involves replacing windows.

Doerhoff said the nursing home district is using a USDA loan for the project. Ads for bids were sent to the Republican Times.

No Sunnyview Nursing Home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 for the month. Doerhoff reported the Department of Health and Senior Services completed focused infection control surveys on November 4th and no deficiencies were cited. BKD completed Medicare and Medicaid cost reports.

The filing dates for the April 6th election were set. Candidates can file through January 19th for the two director positions, each for a term of three years. Filing will be done at the Grundy County Nursing Home business office from 7:30 to 3:30 Monday through Friday. The terms of Brigette Bunnell and Anna Ferguson are up for election.

There will be a live nativity at Sunnyview on December 20th for residents at 4 o’clock. It will be open to the public for a drive-through from 4:30 to 6 o’clock.

