Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors postpones meeting

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors special meeting to be held on March 19th has been postponed.

The meeting will now be in the conference room of Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton on March 23rd at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Sunnyview Administrator Jerry Doerhoff says more board members were available for a meeting next week.

The agenda includes the energy HVAC/window project and a closed session to discuss legal action and employees.

March 23rd’s meeting will be closed to the public due to the pandemic, but the information will be available upon request.

