Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors continue energy improvements

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors approved Tuesday, August 18th the purchase of ionization units for heating and air conditioning units. Sunnyview Nursing Home Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported the board does not have final pricing on the units yet. The units are to reduce viral and bacterial infections and are to be installed with the energy project.

A plan was presented by Malicoat-Winslow for the energy project. Bids will be taken until the morning of September 15th at 10 o’clock for the replacement of Sunnyview’s boiler and windows.

The asphalt project is complete. That project involved the parking lot behind Sunnyview. Concrete work is to start in two or three weeks.

Doerhoff reported residents participated in restricted activities due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The activities included Facetime with family and porch visits. He noted activities are done at each station to accommodate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares