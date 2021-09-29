Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors approve pay increases for CNA and CNT staff

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors on September 28, 2021, approved a wage increase for nurse aids at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports the pay was raised to $14.00 per hour for certified nursing assistants and $15.00 per hour for certified nursing technicians. Different nurse aids made different amounts before.

During the administrator’s report, Doerhoff said residents participated in various activities in the last month. The activities included the monthly birthday party, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, National Left-Handers Day, National Banana Split Day, porch time, and the resident council meeting.

Work on the energy project continues.

