Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors approve contract change on window project

Local News June 16, 2021 KTTN News
Sunnyview Nursing Home
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors approved a contract change order on June 15th. The change order was for the window project for $18,772. Payment for a request for funds was also approved for $152,014.

The contractor will start on the energy project in the next few weeks as soon as supplies are delivered.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have been updated to allow residents who have been vaccinated to sit together at mealtimes and during group activities. No positive COVID-19 cases were reported for residents or staff for May.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported residents participated in activities in the last month, including a Mothers Day tea party, an old-time ice cream shop, a carnival, a ball game, a casino day, and a fish fry with a picnic. Other activities included a birthday party, porch time, and a resident council meeting. Some of the events were to celebrate National Nursing Home Week.

Post Views: 31
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.