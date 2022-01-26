Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors announces salary for new Sunnyview administrator

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Board of Directors has announced the salary of the new administrator of Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton.

The salary is $80,000 per year for Trish Smith, who began the position on January 25, 2022.

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors hired her at a special meeting on January 24th. Smith says she has been an administrator off and on since 2004 and most recently was at the Blessing Center of Edina. She is originally from Mercer County.

The previous administrator Jerry Doerhoff, who plans to retire, will stay on at Sunnyview and continue to help with training and the transition. Doerhoff resigned this month after being at the facility since October 2019.

