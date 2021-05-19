Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors accept bids

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors accepted bids May 18th. One was for propane from Landes. Another was for trash from WCA.

It was reported the Wilson Group will start on the energy project at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in the next few weeks as soon as supplies are delivered.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have been updated to allow residents who have been vaccinated to sit together at mealtimes and at group activities.

There were no positive COVID-19 cases reported for residents or staff for April.

Staff members are being training on a new software program for the facility.

Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reported residents participated in activities in April, including an Easter party, birthday party, porch time, and a resident council meeting.

