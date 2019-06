Figures provided to KTTN show a balanced budget for the Grundy County Nursing Home District.

The board of directors last week approved a budget for the 2019-20 year. Figures show total income is projected at $5,611,829 with expenses listed at $5,611,485 which is $344.00 less than the revenue.

The Grundy County Nursing Home District operates the Sunnyview Nursing Home and its residential care apartments.