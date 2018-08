Bids and project financing will be topics for a meeting next week of the Grundy County Nursing Home District board.

The meeting is Tuesday, August 21 at 4 o’clock in the conference room of Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Topics include rooftop unit bids; flat roof bids and energy improvement projects and financing.

Reports also are listed from the administrator and about the Sunnyview Residential Care facility. An executive session also is scheduled on legal issues and personnel.

