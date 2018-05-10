Grundy County Nursing Home Board of Directors to meet Tuesday

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will discuss health insurance at its meeting next week.

The meeting will be in the conference room of the Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include bids for trash, hay, and propane; a preliminary budget; and the financial forecast for a United States Department of Agriculture loan. The agenda also includes an energy audit and rural development update as well as a closed session for legal and employee matters.

