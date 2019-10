The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors has approved the appointment of a new administrator for Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments in Trenton.

Current Sunnyview Administrator Donita Youtsey says Licensed Nursing Home Administrator Jerry Doerhoff is the current administrator at Grand River Health Care of Chillicothe.

Doerhoff will begin at Sunnyview on October 16, 2019, with an annual salary of $85,000.

There were 21 applicants for the Sunnyview administrator position.

