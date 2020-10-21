Grundy County Nursing District Home Board of Directors presented update from Administrator Jerry Doerhoff

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors heard a report from Sunnyview Nursing Home Administrator Jerry Doerhoff at a meeting Tuesday, October 20th.

Doerhoff said the Department of Health and Senior Services completed focused infection control surveys on September 14th and October 9th. No deficiencies were cited for either day.

He reported residents have participated in a variety of activities with restrictions related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Activities are done at each station to accommodate guidelines for social distancing. Activities included Facetime with family.

The asphalt project at Sunnyview has been completed. Concrete work is to begin in two to three weeks.

Malicoat-Winslow is waiting for approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to proceed with the energy project.

