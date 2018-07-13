Grundy County now authorized for emergency haying and grazing use of CRP land

U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Curtis Crawford today announced that Grundy County is authorized for emergency haying and grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program acres for the fiscal year 2018. FSA’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Unlike previous years, counties are not automatically approved for CRP emergency grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor. If there is a need for emergency grazing, each local FSA office must request approval from the Missouri FSA state committee. Currently, 45 counties have received emergency haying and grazing approval. The emergency grazing period for these counties will end September 30, 2018. The emergency haying authorizations end August 31, 2018.

“Eligible producers who are interested in emergency haying and grazing of CRP must request approval before haying and grazing eligible acreage and must obtain a modified conservation plan from the Natural Resources Conservation Service that includes haying and grazing provisions,” said Crawford. “Current provisions allow grazing on 100 percent of a field, up to the 75 percent stocking rate,” he said.

There will be no CRP annual rental payment reduction for 2018 emergency haying and grazing authorizations.

To take advantage of the emergency grazing provisions, authorized producers can use the CRP acreage for their own livestock or may grant another livestock producer use of the CRP acreage. The eligible CRP acreage is limited to acres located within the approved county.

In counties that are authorized for emergency haying and grazing, producers are reminded that the same CRP acreage cannot be both hayed and/or grazed during the same release period. For example, if 50 percent of a field or contiguous field is hayed, the remaining unhayed 50 percent cannot be grazed; it must remain unhayed and ungrazed for wildlife. In addition, participants are limited to one hay cutting and are not permitted to sell any of the hay.

For more information and to request approval for emergency haying or grazing use of CRP acres, contact the Grundy County FSA office at 660-359-2006.

You will need to contact the FSA office in your county to confirm the release of CRP acres for emergency needs.

