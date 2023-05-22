Grundy County Museum to open Saturday for Memorial Day weekend

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An announcement was made that the Grundy County Museum will open for the season this Saturday, May 27, which is two days earlier than what has occurred in recent years with the museum opening on Memorial Day.

Barbara Spencer is president of the Grundy County Historical Society which operates three buildings: the museum itself, the military annex, and the one-room Baker School:

Prior to opening the museum, the Trenton VFW Post will conduct its annual ceremony at 10 am in front of the Baker School. Tony Ralston is the commander of the VFW Post in Trenton:

He was referring to Saturday morning’s ceremony at Baker School. The presentation will include names of Grundy County military service members killed in action in World War One:

Bricks as memorials to veterans will be closed in Moberly Park. The cost is $100 with proceeds going to renovations of the VFW Hall at 919 Washington Street.

After the special hours this Saturday of 10:30 to 2:30, the Grundy county museum will be open this weekend on Sunday and Monday afternoons from 1:30 until 4:30. Admission is free. Donations are accepted. Then the museum properties will be open

each weekend and holiday until the Missouri Day Festival concludes in October.

